Bikes for BFP spark questions over use

QUESTIONS have been raised over Lapu-Lapu City’s purchase of 12 motorcycles for the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), with some residents questioning how the units would help during actual fire and rescue operations.

The Motorstar Easy-Ride 150 P motorcycles, costing P103,269 each or about P1.24 million in total, were turned over to the BFP on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.

BFP-Lapu-Lapu Chief Logistics Edwin Dasergo said the motorcycles are primarily intended for daily fire safety inspections, allowing personnel to move around the city faster, particularly in areas where traffic can delay larger vehicles.

The motorcycles were requested by BFP-Lapu-Lapu City Fire Marshal Arnel Abella from the City Government under Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan earlier this year, Dasergo said in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Two motorcycles were assigned to each of the BFP’s six stations, Dasergo said.

Public reaction

The purchase drew questions from commenters on a Facebook post by Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan about the turnover.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, the post had garnered around 10,300 reactions and 2,500 shares. Chan also limited who could comment on the post.

Some netizens questioned what personnel could do upon reaching a fire scene ahead of a fire truck, particularly if the motorcycles could not carry the equipment needed for firefighting and rescue operations.

Others suggested that the City could instead prioritize additional fire trucks, rescue equipment, or other emergency resources.

One netizen said the motorcycles could be useful in reaching narrow roads but questioned what responders could do once they arrived without the equipment needed for actual firefighting and rescue.

Chan responded that the motorcycles were intended to support initial response and coordination, including reaching areas ahead of fire trucks, particularly narrow roads and locations difficult for larger emergency vehicles to access.

He said the motorcycles could also be used to coordinate with responding units, transport personnel and carry small emergency or rescue equipment.

They would also allow personnel to conduct an initial assessment of an incident and relay information to responding fire units, Chan said.

For inspections

Dasergo said the motorcycles are a major help in addressing the BFP’s transportation needs during fire safety inspections.

He said personnel conduct inspections daily because of the large number of establishments in Lapu-Lapu City and the limited number of inspectors.

“If mag-conduct mi’g inspection kung mag-fire truck man mi, it will take ages. Mu-take og time para maabot mi sa among inspection na lugar. But with the motorcycle, dali ra gyud siya,” Dasergo said.

(If we conduct an inspection using the fire truck, it will take ages. It will take time for us to reach the inspection site. But with the motorcycle, it is really much faster.)

Dasergo said the motorcycles were purchased using the 20 percent local government unit share from BFP collections.

The motorcycles have been in use since their turnover, he said.

Dasergo said he was not aware of the public comments questioning the purchase. / DPC