Bill seeks national oil stockpile

SEN. Francis Escudero has filed a bill seeking to establish a government-owned crude oil storage facility to strengthen the Philippines’ fuel security amid global supply risks.

In Senate Bill 1993, Escudero proposed the construction of a national petroleum reserve capable of storing 90 to 180 days’ worth of the country’s oil requirements, with an estimated cost of up to P60 billion.

The Philippines imports about 90 percent to 95 percent of its crude oil and refined petroleum needs, making it highly vulnerable to global price swings and supply disruptions, the senator said.

In a statement, Escudero cited rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including attacks on energy infrastructure and disruptions in key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, which have triggered volatile oil prices across Asia.

“Even temporary disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have immediately sent fuel prices soaring in the Philippines, with cascading effects on transport, food logistics and power generation,” he said.

The proposed measure allocates an initial P60 billion for the construction of a fuel reserve facility. The Department of Energy, along with the Philippine National Oil Company or its subsidiary, will oversee the procurement, storage, maintenance and distribution of the reserves.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin earlier said current oil inventory may only last until the end of April, with May supply orders still being arranged.

The bill also includes a targeted fuel relief program that would provide cash aid or fuel vouchers to sectors most affected by oil price spikes or supply disruptions. These include farmers, fisherfolk, transport operators, delivery drivers and small businesses reliant on fuel.

Escudero said the proposed reserve would serve as a buffer against supply shocks, refinery shutdowns and extreme price increases, without disrupting private sector operations.

“By releasing crude during shortages or extreme price spikes, the government would be able to protect essential sectors such as transport, agriculture and power generation,” he said.

The senator noted that many countries, including the United States, Japan and members of the International Energy Agency, maintain oil reserves equivalent to at least 90 days of net imports.

He added that the Philippines remains one of the few major Asian economies without a strategic petroleum reserve despite its heavy dependence on imports.

Escudero proposed Limay, Bataan, as the site for the facility, citing its deep-water port and proximity to the Petron Bataan Refinery, the country’s only operating oil refinery.

/ KOC The world feels uncertain again: rising oil prices, the Iran war with no end in sight and growing economic anxiety. For many people, this creates hesitation and fear.

But for entrepreneurs, uncertainty is not new. It is the environment we are built for.

Over the years, I’ve learned that success is not determined during stable times. It is shaped by how we think, decide and act when things feel uncertain and chaotic.

Here are four reminders I keep close during times like this.

1. Accept that uncertainty is part of the journey

Many people wait for clarity before making decisions. The problem is, clarity rarely comes in advance.

In business, there will always be factors beyond our control: markets, politics and global events. If we wait for everything to become certain, we will never move.

The better approach is to accept uncertainty as part of the game. Once we do, we stop resisting and start focusing on what we can do next.

In our business, we have decided to continue expanding, but with caution, careful planning and disciplined execution. Growth is important, but survival and stability are even more important.

2. Focus on what you can control

In times like this, it’s easy to get distracted by headlines and worst-case scenarios.

Instead, I remind myself to return to the basics:

• Manage cash carefully

• Watch costs closely

• Strengthen relationships with customers and team

• Put in more hours on the job than usual and work with unwavering determination, no matter what

These are within our control. And very often, the businesses that stay disciplined in the basics are the ones that emerge stronger.

3. Slow down decisions, speed up execution

Uncertain times require better thinking, not faster guessing.

Take the time to study your options, ask the right questions and weigh the risks carefully. But once a decision is made, execute with speed and discipline; start-up costs would continue to rise.

Indecision drains energy. Clear decisions create momentum.

4. Stay calm; the leader sets the tone

People look to leaders not just for direction, but for emotional stability.

If the leader is anxious, the organization feels it. If the leader is calm and focused, confidence spreads.

I’ve learned that one of the most important roles of a leader is to remain steady, especially when things around us are not.

Calmness is not weakness. It is strength under control.

Final thought

In chaotic times, people don’t need perfect answers. They need steady leadership.

Stay grounded. Focus on what you can control. Make thoughtful decisions. And once you decide, move forward with confidence and speed.

Because in the end, the advantage does not go to the strongest.

It goes to the calm.