Bill seeks safeguards for workers displaced by AI

A BILL seeking to protect Filipino workers from job displacement due to artificial intelligence (AI) adoption has been filed in the Senate, proposing stricter conditions for companies seeking to replace employees with automated systems.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, chairman of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development, filed Senate Bill No. 2563, which seeks to amend the Labor Code to establish safeguards for employees whose positions become redundant following the introduction of AI technologies.

In a statement, the proposed measure requires employers to demonstrate that AI implementation is genuine, undertaken in good faith, and necessary for legitimate economic reasons, such as cost reduction and improved operational efficiency.

It also requires companies to establish that no reasonable alternative to employee termination exists and to apply fair and reasonable criteria in selecting workers to be displaced.

Under the bill, employees who are justifiably terminated due to AI adoption would be entitled to separation pay equivalent to at least two months’ salary or two months’ salary for every year of service, whichever is higher.

Employers would also be required to notify the Department of Labor and Employment at least six months before implementing planned terminations.

The measure further requires employers to prioritize reskilling existing employees before resorting to job cuts resulting from AI integration.

“As companies adopt AI, employees whose jobs become redundant risk losing not only their employment but also their means of supporting their families,” Tulfo said.

He said technological progress was inevitable but should not come at the expense of Filipino workers.

“There must be a proactive effort to keep workers away from termination just because AI comes in. We are not only talking about careers here, we are concerned with livelihood and lives of the employees’ families,” he added. / KOC