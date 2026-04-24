Bill seeks stricter drunk driving rules

SEEKING tougher safeguards after a series of fatal road crashes in Cebu City, a lawmaker has filed a bill that would impose stricter rules against drunk and drugged driving, including tighter alcohol limits, mandatory testing and heavier penalties for offenders.

Cebu City South District Rep. Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr., House deputy majority leader, filed House Bill 8939 on April 22 to amend Republic Act (RA) 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, citing what he described as a growing public health crisis tied to road safety.

The proposed measure follows several high-profile road incidents in the city, including the death of Cebuano entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Cheng, 23, in a hit-and-run case in Barangay Banilad.

Fatal crashes

Authorities have also recorded a rise in late-night and early morning crashes in busy areas such as the South Road Properties (SRP), including multiple collisions during the New Year period and a fatal Valentine’s Day accident that killed two senior citizens.

“Road safety in the Philippines has become a public health crisis that demands stronger, more responsive laws,” Rama said.

Stricter limits

Under the bill, stricter blood alcohol concentration limits would be imposed. A zero-tolerance policy is proposed for novice and professional drivers, as well as operators of public utility vehicles and motorcycles, while private vehicle drivers would be limited to 0.02 percent.

The measure also mandates chemical testing within two hours for drivers involved in accidents resulting in injury or death. Law enforcement officers who fail to facilitate such testing may face administrative sanctions.

Drivers who refuse testing could be presumed to be under the influence, although the presumption remains disputable.

Police would also be authorized to require breath samples from motorists when there is probable cause of intoxication or drug use.

Heavier penalties

Among the bill’s toughest provisions is the imposition of reclusion perpetua and fines ranging from P700,000 to P1 million for driving under the influence-related homicides committed in so-called vulnerable zones.

These include school areas, hospitals, public markets, residential communities and other places with high pedestrian activity but limited protective infrastructure.

The proposal also allows the use of secondary evidence, such as witness testimony, video footage and behavioral indicators, to establish violations when primary chemical tests are unavailable, refused or inadmissible.

All violators would be required to undergo an Impaired Driver Intervention Program, with noncompliance resulting in permanent revocation of a driver’s license.

Support from academe

The bill adopts a Vision Zero approach to road safety, recognizing that Philippine road systems often lack pedestrian safeguards such as sidewalks, overpasses and bike lanes, increasing the risks posed by impaired drivers.

Rama said the measure was developed in collaboration with the University of San Carlos School of Law and Governance, whose students and faculty submitted proposed amendments to strengthen the existing law.

Among those acknowledged were USC vice president for administration Joan Largo and College of Law dean Jose Glenn Capanas, along with faculty members and students from the Criminal Justice System class.

The lawmaker said the partnership highlights the role of academic institutions in shaping policy responses to urgent national issues.

Rama said the proposed amendments aim to curb reckless driving and reduce road-related deaths, as calls grow for stronger enforcement and updated legislation more than a decade after the original law was enacted. / CAV