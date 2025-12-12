Bill seeks to cap parking fees nationwide

A NEW legislative measure seeks to regulate parking fees nationwide and hold commercial establishments liable for vehicle loss or damage.

Senate Bill 1001, filed by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, aims to standardize parking rates across malls, institutions and private operators. The measure also prohibits the use of “Park at your own risk” waivers, ensuring businesses remain accountable for the security of vehicles within their premises.

The big question

How will this measure balance consumer protection with business interests?

Standardized parking rates

Under the proposed Parking Fee Regulation Act, establishments that charge fees must adhere to a strict rate ceiling. The bill mandates a rate of P50 for cars and P30 for motorcycles for the first eight hours. Each succeeding hour will incur an additional charge of P10.

For overnight parking, charges are capped at P200 for cars and P100 for motorcycles. Establishments offering valet services may charge a maximum of P100 on top of the regular parking fees.

Consumer privileges and protections

The bill introduces provisions designed to ease the financial burden on customers and ensure fair treatment. Customers who spend at least P1,000 in the establishment are entitled to free parking upon presenting receipts. Additionally, all parking areas must grant a 30-minute grace period for drop-offs, pick-ups or quick pass-throughs.

Prohibition of liability waivers

A significant reform in the bill is the explicit ban on liability waivers, such as the common “park at your own risk” signage. Section 9 mandates that establishments charging fees must ensure vehicle security and cannot deny responsibility for loss or damage.

“Kung nagbabayad ang customer, dapat managot ang establisimyento. Hindi puwedeng kumikita sila, pero kapag nagkaroon ng aberya, hugas-kamay agad (If customers pay, the establishment must be accountable. They cannot profit yet wash their hands when something goes wrong),” Estrada said.

Implications

If enacted, the law would impose strict penalties on non-compliant operators. Violators could face fines of up to P100,000 per violation and possible suspension or revocation of their business permits.

The Department of Trade and Industry will be tasked with crafting the implementing rules within 60 days of the measure becoming law. According to Estrada, the goal is to safeguard consumers while allowing businesses to maintain viable operations.

“This bill strikes a balance – consumers get protection and businesses can still earn reasonable returns by making parking a service, not a burden,” he said. / PNA