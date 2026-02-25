Billboard names 2026 Women in Music Honorees

THE Billboard Women in Music Awards has announced its 2026 list of honorees, recognizing female artists who made notable strides over the past year.

Teyana Taylor will receive the Visionary Award, Tate McRae the Hitmaker Award, and Ella Langley the Powerhouse Award.

Taylor recently earned a Grammy nomination for her album Escape Room, followed by a Golden Globe win and an Academy Award nomination.

McRae and Langley each achieved their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the past year.

Additional honorees include Kehlani (Impact Award), Laufey (Innovator Award), Mariah the Scientist (Rising Star), Zara Larsson (Breakthrough Award), and Thalía (Icon Award).

Hosted by Keke Palmer, the ceremony will take place on April 29, 2026 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The 2026 Woman of the Year recipient will be announced in the coming weeks. (AYP)