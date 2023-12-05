Billboard Philippines announces 2023 top picks: SB19, juan karlos, BINI, Maymay Entrata and more

Best Song

"GENTO" by SB19

SB19, the torchbearers of P-pop, have left an indelible mark with "GENTO." This dynamic single celebrates identity and artistry, earning its place on global music charts and even gracing K-pop groups' TikTok pages.

"ERE" by juan karlos

Breaking records and hearts simultaneously, juan karlos' "ERE" became the first Filipino song to break into Spotify's Global Charts, securing the 67th spot. The track is a poignant journey through love and loss, capturing universal emotions.

"Karera" by BINI

BINI, known for its vibrant sounds, took a mellow turn with "Karera," a follow-up to its bubblegum pink 2022 album, Feel Good. The single showcases the group’s versatility while maintaining the essence fans adore.

"Tsada Mahigugma" by Maymay Entrata

Maymay Entrata brings joy and vibrancy with "Tsada Mahigugma," a celebration of love in the Bisaya language. The song is a delightful addition to the singer-actress's growing discography.

"Tingin" by Cup Of Joe and Janine Teñoso

Cup of Joe and Janine Teñoso's "Tingin" captivates with enchanting harmonies and electrifying instrumentals, securing a spot on both music charts and listeners' hearts.