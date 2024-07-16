Billeting quarter issues 'not major problems'

ISSUES related to billeting quarters of Palarong Pambansa 2024 delegates were not major problems, said officials on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

"We do have to remember that our billeting schools are not designed as hotels," said Palarong Pambansa Secretary General Francis Cesar Bringas in a press conference Tuesday.

"There may have been some shortage in some areas, but nothing that the city wasn't able to address immediately," he added.

Over 824 technical officials (TO) of the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City have reportedly been facing challenges, such as cramped billeting quarters, inadequate running water, and a shortage of accessible toilets for over a week now, causing discomfort and inconvenience.

Sources who requested anonymity said that due to the substandard living conditions, TOs overseeing games and events are frequently deprived of sufficient sleep and have to wake up early to wait in line for showers.

Acting Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros said Tuesday that the budget of P262 million for the Palarong Pambansa seemed sufficient to provide portalets to the billeting schools, despite the budget cut of P143 million. (Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern)