Billie Eilish, Cameron release trailer for 3D concert film

PARAMOUNT Pictures has released the trailer for “Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D),” a concert film co-directed by Billie Eilish and filmmaker James Cameron. The movie is scheduled to open in cinemas on March 20, 2026.

The film was shot during Eilish’s recent sold-out world tour and is presented in 3D. According to Paramount, the project aims to offer an immersive look at Eilish’s live performances.

Eilish, 22, is both an Academy Award and Grammy winner. Cameron, known for large-scale productions, is also an Academy Award-winning director.

The trailer is now available on Paramount’s official channels. / TRC