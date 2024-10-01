Billionaire spotted waiting for baggage at airport humility or just norm?

On Sept. 29, 2024, celebrated Filipino writer Jose “Butch” Dalisay Jr. shared a moment from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) that quickly went viral. In his social media post, Dalisay captured Teresita Sy-Coson, vice chairperson of the SM Group and one of Asia’s wealthiest women, standing patiently at the airport’s baggage claim. Dressed in a black blazer and casually using her phone, the executive waited like any other passenger, opting not to bypass the process through VIP services.

Dalisay’s caption, “It tells you something when one of Asia’s richest women waits patiently for her luggage to come off the carousel,” prompted a wave of praise. Many lauded the billionaire’s “humility” and “simplicity” for blending into the crowd despite her wealth.

However, the moment also sparked a broader conversation: Is this truly an extraordinary display of humility, or simply part of the norm that millions experience daily?

Rising trend in studies

on humility

This fascination with perceived humility among the wealthy parallels a growing interest in the academic study of humility. Research on the topic has expanded rapidly in the last 10 years, with significant contributions from key authors and institutions.

In an October 2023 bibliometric analysis by Diponegoro University (Indonesia) faculty members Alim Panggih Raharjo and Dr. Unika Prihatsanti — titled “Humility Research Trend in One Decade (2013-2023) and Future Research Directions” — the total number of publications related to humility increased significantly from 206 in 2013 to 891 in the first trimester of 2023, demonstrating a growing interest in the subject.

Raharjo and Prihatsanti also noted that Joshua N. Hook emerged as the leading author in humility research with 64 publications, followed closely by D. E. Davis with 62 publications. In a 2013 article, Davis and Hook wrote, “Research on humility has struggled because it has gotten mired in disputes regarding how to define and measure the construct.”

Is praise justified?

While research highlights the complexity of humility, public reactions to simple acts done by the ultra wealthy bring into question how we define and recognize humble behavior. While the public’s reaction to her behavior was overwhelmingly positive, some observers questioned whether such an act truly warranted praise. After all, waiting for luggage is part of the typical travel experience for millions. Should we glorify someone simply for not circumventing a system that everyone else has to follow?

“On the intrapersonal level, humility involves an accurate view of the self. On the interpersonal level, humility involves a stance that is other-oriented rather than self-focused,” Davis and Hook wrote.

Ultimately, the praise Sy-Coson received opens up a larger discussion about how society views wealth and humility, impacting our collective understanding of these concepts.

“Humility is most accurately judged when it is under strain... Humility involves self-regulation which, like a muscle, can be ‘weakened’ with short-term use, but strengthened with regular exercise,” Davis and Hook wrote.

Impact on public perception

In the end, Sy-Coson’s brief moment at NAIA did more than just capture the public’s imagination — it illuminated how society views wealth, power and humility. While the act of waiting for luggage is mundane for most, it became significant because of Sy-Coson’s status.

In a report on May 22, 2024, Thaddeus Jones of Vatican News noted that Pope Francis explained how humility “helps bring peace to the world.” The Pope stated, “Humility is the ‘great antagonist of the most mortal of sins, namely arrogance,’” adding that while pride and arrogance make us think we are greater than we are, “humility restores everything to its correct dimension: we are wonderful creatures, but we are limited, with qualities and flaws.”

In this light, the trending moment at NAIA not only sparks reflection on humility but also challenges us to rethink whether such acts, when performed by the wealthy, deserve special recognition. As Davis and Hook pointed out, “Humility is easier to observe accurately in others than it is in oneself.”