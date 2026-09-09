Billions for school infrastructure went to contractors tied to flood control scam

CHRISTIAN CHUA

Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ)

A SINGLE three-story building serves all 1,500 students at Mabuhay City Elementary School in Dasmariñas, Cavite. To accommodate everyone, the school runs on three shifts, with 500 students each shift, crowded into 13 classrooms that can barely fit the 40 or so pupils crammed into them for four hours each day.

Yet, just steps away, another three-story school building has stood idle, empty, and unfinished for nearly two years.

Funded through the Basic Education Facilities Fund (Beff), the government’s annual school construction budget, the P32-million project was contracted to Quezon-based L.A. Clamor Construction.

The Cavite 3rd District Engineering Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said the contractor needed to do extensive structural work because the building site, near a waterway, required adjustments to the usual school building design. The contractor met the revised scope of work, they said, but the building needs additional funding so it can be completed.

But the project was put on hold, said School Head Ramon Novicio, because the request for additional funding was made for a four-story building, when the actual building was only three stories. Because of that error, the project has been stuck in bureaucratic limbo.

The Mabuhay school is emblematic of the problems hobbling the government’s school infrastructure program. Following the flood control scandal last year, President Marcos canceled the flood-control budget and transferred a big chunk of it to education. As much as P80 billion was allocated to the 2026 school infrastructure budget.

But that brings little comfort for the students and faculty of the Mabuhay school. “No matter how intelligent and effective teachers are in delivering instruction, some learners will encounter difficulties in absorbing their lessons as long as their classrooms are overcrowded,” said Novicio.

Unusable rooms

Mabuhay is hardly an isolated case. In 2025, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said around 1,000 DPWH-built classrooms were unusable. In addition, 166,000 classrooms have yet to be built.

This year’s school infrastructure budget is the biggest in eight years. In the past, poor planning and faulty and fraudulent procurement have derailed the government’s school building program. Can the two government departments — education and public works — deliver this time? And will school infrastructure projects be immune to the anomalies that have long dogged public works?

PCIJ analyzed more than 30,000 school infrastructure contracts awarded by the DPWH from 2016 to 2026. Our findings show that the problems that hounded flood-control projects were evident in school projects as well. These include:

■ Projects that were awarded to politically well-connected contractors with a history of graft and substandard construction;

■ Lobbying by legislators and other officials, which influenced what projects were funded, favoring some areas despite the need to distribute projects equitably across the country; and

■ Bureaucratic red tape and delays in the identification of projects, which

resulted in huge backlogs in project implementation.

The government has taken measures to limit fraud and corruption, including assigning projects to local governments and DPWH regional, rather than district, engineering offices, which were the hub of corruption in flood-control projects. Cases have been filed against erring contractors, some of whom have lost their licenses and been banned from public works projects.

Still, skeptics ask: Does the government have the administrative capacity to solve the classroom shortage? With P400 billion needed to address the backlog, can it deliver quality school buildings on time and ensure that taxpayers’ money is not lost to corruption?