Billions missing: Why MCWD lost 90% of its income

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is facing a deepening financial and accounting crisis, based on a three-year audit trail showing billion-peso discrepancies and a sharp decline in profit margins.

After a brief recovery in 2023, MCWD’s net income dropped from P48.52 million down to just P5.13 million in 2024. That is an 89.42 percent drop in only twelve months.

Minerva Gerodias, MCWD spokesperson, said that according to the MCWD’s finance team the decline was due to a timing mismatch between rising operational costs and delayed water tariff adjustments. The district had started buying more water from private suppliers to keep up with demand.

“Although these sources incurred higher costs, the tariff adjustment intended to compensate for these expenses was not yet implemented during that fiscal year. To maintain uninterrupted service, MCWD chose to absorb these increased costs internally, which impacted its net income for that year,” Gerodias said.

Ruben Almendras, who was appointed in December 2025 and elected chairman of the board in 2026, added that the cost of this private bulk water heavily reduced their earnings.

“In 2025 the average selling per cu. m. was lower than the average cost of the water. MCWD was buying more than 50 percent of the water sold from Bulk Water suppliers which was more expensive water than the surface water from Buhisan/Mananga and from MCWD’s own wells,” Almendras explained. He noted that the utility recorded a net loss of more than P700 million in 2025.