Billions missing: Why MCWD lost 90% of its income

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is facing a deepening financial and accounting crisis, based on a three-year audit trail showing billion-peso discrepancies and a sharp decline in profit margins.
After a brief recovery in 2023, MCWD’s net income dropped from P48.52 million down to just P5.13 million in 2024. That is an 89.42 percent drop in only twelve months.
Minerva Gerodias, MCWD spokesperson, said that according to the MCWD’s finance team the decline was due to a timing mismatch between rising operational costs and delayed water tariff adjustments. The district had started buying more water from private suppliers to keep up with demand.
“Although these sources incurred higher costs, the tariff adjustment intended to compensate for these expenses was not yet implemented during that fiscal year. To maintain uninterrupted service, MCWD chose to absorb these increased costs internally, which impacted its net income for that year,” Gerodias said.
Ruben Almendras, who was appointed in December 2025 and elected chairman of the board in 2026, added that the cost of this private bulk water heavily reduced their earnings.
“In 2025 the average selling per cu. m. was lower than the average cost of the water. MCWD was buying more than 50 percent of the water sold from Bulk Water suppliers which was more expensive water than the surface water from Buhisan/Mananga and from MCWD’s own wells,” Almendras explained. He noted that the utility recorded a net loss of more than P700 million in 2025.
For the third year in a row, the Commission on Audit (COA) issued a "qualified opinion" on MCWD. This is a major warning sign.
Auditors found massive accounting gaps, mostly related to Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) accounts totaling P7.1 billion. About P2.8 billion of that could not be verified. In 2024, management failed to provide physical counts for P4.64 billion in assets. Records also showed a P2.49 billion gap in "unaccounted beginning balances," meaning the district has lost track of the very pipes and facilities it is supposed to manage.
The crisis is heavily affecting the streets of Metro Cebu. "Non-Revenue Water"—which includes leaks and water theft—is draining an average of P117.76 million from the utility every year. On top of that, major pipeline expansions worth millions have been stalled due to permit disputes, leaving thousands of customers with poor service.
Meanwhile, MCWD has failed to fix the problems auditors pointed out. The utility currently has P182.14 million in audit disallowances (improper payments) with zero settlements made in the past year. As of the latest report, 72 percent of audit recommendations remain ignored.
With 909 employees, rising debts, and massive daily leaks, MCWD is running out of time to fix its failing systems. The utility must urgently address these billion-peso gaps to restore public trust and ensure reliable water service for the people of Metro Cebu.