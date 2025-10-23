Billions ‘redirected’ to quake recovery

THE government is channeling millions of pesos into northern Cebu and other earthquake-stricken provinces to repair damage from a devastating magnitude 6.9 earthquake. Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said that the National Government has allocated billions in recovery funding, with money redirected from flood control projects to accelerate rehabilitation efforts.

The Sept. 30, 2025, earthquake jolted residents across northern Cebu, damaging schools, roads, bridges, and hospitals. While the immediate emergency response has ended, the region now faces the long and complex work of rebuilding. The National Government and local officials have mobilized financial resources and personnel to restore critical infrastructure and help displaced families return to normal lives.

How is the government funding this massive rehabilitation effort

The funding approach centers on reprogramming existing government resources. The Department of Finance identified savings from flood control projects that were not released during this year and redirected those funds to earthquake recovery. Recto explained that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has directed all key agencies to expedite rebuilding, and he emphasized that the government has sufficient resources for the task.

The Land Bank of the Philippines, chaired by Recto, delivered the first wave of assistance at the Capitol in October. The bank distributed P8.4 million in combined cash and relief goods to the Provincial Government and 12 municipalities affected by the quake. This included P3.5 million released on Oct. 7, followed by an additional P2.3 million on Thursday, Oct. 23. The bank also donated P2.6 million worth of supplies, including blankets, mosquito nets, mats, flashlights and batteries.

Capitol’s recovery plan

For its part, the Province has allocated a total of P913 million for Kumbati Cebu, its recovery and rehabilitation program for northern Cebu areas affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake. Of the total amount, P542.3 million comes from the Capitol’s unutilized Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Trust Fund covering 2020 to 2024, while P371 million is sourced from this year’s Provincial DRRM Fund.

The Capitol’s executive department proposed the P542.3 million expenditure to bolster rehabilitation efforts under Kumbati Cebu. The plan, presented and approved during the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council meeting on Oct. 22, prioritizes restoring roads and bridges, with P238 million earmarked for work in hard-hit towns like Tabogon and Borbon on Gov. Pamela Baricuatro’s direction.

To address humanitarian needs, the Province budgeted P51 million for mobile kitchens, P49 million for food and hygiene supplies, and P50 million for vehicle and sea ambulance rentals to transport displaced and injured residents. For agriculture, P20 million supports farming recovery, with another P15 million for livestock and facility rehabilitation.

Health services are also covered, with P10 million for mobile clinics and transport. The plan sets aside P64.2 million for firefighting equipment and P14 million for rescue and responder gear to meet ongoing safety concerns and prevent secondary disasters.

Which government agencies are leading the effort

The Department of Public Works and Highways leads infrastructure repair, overseeing the reconstruction of damaged roads and bridges. The Department of Education manages school rehabilitation to resume classes. The Department of Social Welfare and Development coordinates shelter and welfare support for displaced families, while the Department of Health handles medical facility repairs and health services.

The National Government will also manage temporary shelter sites established immediately after the quake. These “tent cities” have been gradually turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Philippine Red Cross for continued management. By the end of October and into November, the Province expects to fully hand over operations of these facilities to national agencies, shifting responsibility from emergency response to longer-term recovery.

What challenges remain

Earthquake recovery requires coordination across multiple agencies and levels of government. The Province must ensure that allocated funds are spent efficiently and that priorities align with actual community needs. Officials also face the challenge of transitioning from immediate disaster response to sustained rebuilding, a process that typically spans months or years.

The Province has emphasized that recovery work must follow three fundamental approaches: preparedness, relief and rehabilitation. This means the funds designated for recovery cannot only focus on immediate needs but must also strengthen resilience against future disasters.

Governor Baricuatro said the continued support from national agencies and Landbank demonstrates the government’s commitment to Cebu’s full recovery. The next phase depends on sustained funding, effective coordination between agencies, and community participation in rebuilding efforts. /CDF