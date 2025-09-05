Bills push P15K raise, pension for teachers

SENATOR Risa Hontiveros joined the commemoration of National Teachers’ Month by stressing the need for a P15,000 across-the-board monthly wage hike for public school teachers and employees, in addition to medical discounts, other benefits and the protection of their pension contributions.

Hontiveros is pushing for the passage of her Dagdag Sahod for Public Basic Education Teachers and Employees Act (Senate Bill 211) and Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay Para sa Guro Act (Senate Bill 575) to increase salaries and benefits of teaching and non-teaching personnel.

“Ang mga guro natin, araw-araw nagbubuhos ng oras, pagod, at pagmamahal para sa ating kabataan. Kaya bilang pasasalamat sa kanila, gusto kong mabigyan sila ng umento sa sahod para naman mas guminhawa ang buhay nila (Our teachers, each day, pour in their time, effort and love for our children. So to thank them, I would like to give them a salary increase so that their lives can be more comfortable),” Hontiveros said in a news release on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

Under Senate Bill (SB) 211, all public school teachers and personnel will receive a P15,000 salary increase to be given in three tranches, starting with a P6,000 hike in the first year, followed by P5,000 and finally P4,000.

In addition to proposing a salary increase, Hontiveros also filed SB 575 which would grant all teachers a 10-percent discount and value-added tax exemption on medicines and other essential health products, along with other health benefits.

Hontiveros’ bill will provide for teachers’ health centers, special wards in Department of Health (DOH) hospitals, government-paid Philippine Health Insurance Corp. contributions, and medical assistance from DOH, Department of Social Welfare and Development and Department of Education, as well as five days of annual mental health and wellness leave.

Hontiveros likewise expressed her worry over the integrity of public school teachers’ pensions, saying that they must be assured a comfortable future when they retire from government service.

“Sa pagbibigay umento sa kanilang sahod, pagdadagdag ng kanilang benepisyo at pagbabantay sa kanilang pensyon, mapapakita natin na ang mga guro natin ay pinapahalagahan, hindi lang tuwing Teachers’ Day, kundi everyday (By increasing their salaries, increasing their benefits, and safeguarding their pensions, we can show that our teachers are valued, not just on Teachers’ Day, but everyday),” she said. / PNA