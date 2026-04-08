Billy Crawford marks 8 years alcohol-free

SINGER-TV host Billy Crawford revealed that he has been alcohol-free for eight years and has also quit smoking.

He shared that his motivation is to live longer and eventually see his grandchildren.

“Number one na nagpatanggal ng weight sa akin was I cut out a lot of sugar. Sugar was the biggest drug sa buong mundo,” Crawford said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

He explained that sugar is present in many everyday foods, including rice, pasta, bread and fruits, making conscious choices important

“I stopped alcohol. That’s the number one sugar trigger… It’s been eight years that I haven’t drank alcohol,” he added.

Crawford said quitting his vices — including smoking and late-night habits — has significantly improved his overall health.

“Staying fit is actually just living, living healthy — that’s all it is,” he said. / TRC