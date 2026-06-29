Billy Crawford wins Mask Singer talent competition in France

For the second time, Billy Crawford has triumphed in France — this time winning the Mask Singer Season 9 talent competition.

Billy was declared the grand winner during the final competition held on June 27, 2026, (June 28 in the Philippines). Many were shocked when he finally unmasked himself as The Donkey (L’Âne).

The Filipino singer-TV host previously won in 2022 during Season 12 of Danse avec les stars, the French version of Dancing with the Stars.

Billy defeated 22 other contestants on Mask Singer France. He performed Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” in the finale, while his performances in the earlier episodes of the competition included “Let’s Get It Started” by the Black Eyed Peas, “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown, “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and “Le Portrait” by Calogero.

“This was an absolutely amazing experience!” Billy said in his social media post. “Thank you to my Mask Singer TF1 family for keeping me a secret for a whole month! Thank you to the costume designers for your incredible patience and for the countless adjustments you made along the way. To everyone who voted for me, thank you from the bottom of my heart.” / TRC