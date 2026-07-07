Bimby gives Kris money

ALTHOUGH he has only recently started earning as a co-host of “Eat Bulaga,” Bimby has already surprised his mother, Kris Aquino, by sharing part of his salary with her.

Kris’ close friend, Dindo Balares, shared on Facebook that Bimby transferred P20,000 to his mother’s GCash account. “You could really feel how proud Kris is as a mother, especially when she shared that Bimby had put money into her GCash account,” Dindo wrote.

According to Dindo, Bimby gave Kris the money so she could buy new clothes for his older brother, Josh.

Dindo also shared that despite suffering from a stomachache on Wednesday, Bimby still reported for work on “Eat Bulaga.” “Bimby didn’t just inherit his mom Kris’ charm and easygoing personality when interacting with people — he also inherited her utmost professionalism,” Dindo said.

Overjoyed by her son’s gesture, Kris is reportedly planning to buy new SUVs for her two sons. / TRC S