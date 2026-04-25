Bimby linked to daughter of Antipolo mayor

SPECULATION is circulating that Bimby Aquino may be courting Cassandra Ynares.

Cassandra is reportedly the daughter of Antipolo City Mayor Junjun Ynares and Andrea Ynares.

The speculation began after Kris Aquino posted a photo of Bimby with a girl during his birthday celebration on April 19, 2026. Although the girl’s face was covered, some netizens claimed to recognize her.

“I never thought I’d be excited for the day when Bimb really likes a girl. He told me he feels she’s ‘special’ — my birthday wish for my bunso is that she does become his first girlfriend and who knows, God willing, also his last,” Kris wrote on Instagram.

She also shared how she wanted to send gifts, but Bimby advised her to hold back to avoid overwhelming the girl. / TRC