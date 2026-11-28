MAYOR Nestor Archival is cautious about immediately closing the Binaliw landfill, warning that doing so could leave private establishments operating in the city without a disposal facility and create another problem for Cebu City’s already strained waste management system.

Archival said the City Government must carefully weigh the consequences of shutting down the facility, particularly since businesses and private institutions within Cebu City also generate substantial amounts of garbage that need to be collected and disposed of.

The proposed closure was among the options raised by city councilors following the continued refusal of Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS), operator of the Binaliw landfill, to accept garbage from the City Government.

However, Archival said the City must first establish where these private establishments would bring their waste if Binaliw were no longer allowed to operate.

“We also have to carefully consider where the garbage from other private institutions in the city would be disposed of,” the mayor said.

He warned that private establishments would be forced to transport their garbage to disposal facilities outside Cebu City, potentially creating additional logistical and financial difficulties.

Rather than immediately pursuing the landfill’s closure, Archival said the City should continue discussions with PWS to explore an arrangement that would allow Cebu City to dispose of at least a portion of its garbage at the facility. The mayor said the City hopes to reach an agreement with the operator so it can resume using Binaliw, even if only for a limited volume of waste.

Archival also addressed the approximately P130-million outstanding obligation that PWS has cited in connection with its refusal to accept the city’s garbage.

He said the City Government’s accounting office is already reviewing the available records and supporting documents to establish the actual amount owed. The mayor indicated that the reported P130 million is still subject to verification, as the City needs to determine which transactions have complete and sufficient documentation.

He added that it is possible the amount being cited is not fully supported by the available documents, though the accounting review remains necessary to establish the actual obligation. Archival stressed that the City needs to examine the records carefully before determining how much it should settle with the landfill operator.

The review, he said, should go hand in hand with discussions with PWS, particularly if an agreement can be reached to allow the City to resume disposing of its garbage at Binaliw.

The mayor’s position comes as Cebu City continues to shoulder higher garbage disposal costs following the Jan. 8, 2026 tragedy at the Binaliw landfill, which claimed at least 37 lives.

The incident prompted the suspension of landfill operations following the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) cease-and-desist order. Although the order was reportedly lifted in August, PWS has continued to refuse the City’s requests to accommodate its garbage.

The City has since been transporting its waste to a disposal facility in Aloguinsan, about 61 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. The arrangement has significantly increased disposal expenses, with the reported rate rising from around P1,100 per metric ton at Binaliw to P3,906 per metric ton in Aloguinsan.

With Cebu City generating approximately 600 to 700 metric tons of garbage daily, the higher disposal rate has placed additional pressure on the City’s budget.

In a privilege speech on Nov. 23, Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. called for a comprehensive legal and contractual review of PWS to determine whether there are sufficient grounds to revoke its business permit, operating privileges, or existing agreements with the city.