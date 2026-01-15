Binaliw death toll hits 25; Marcos offers support

THE death toll from the Binaliw landfill landslide climbed to 25 as of Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured affected families of continued government support, accountability and prayers while search and rescue operations remain underway in Cebu City.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said three more bodies were recovered on Thursday, bringing the total fatalities to 25.

In an interview with radio dyHP, Tumulak said the recovered bodies were taken to St. Peter Funeral Homes along Imus Road in downtown Cebu City, where they were cleaned to help families identify them more easily.

As of the latest update, 18 individuals remain hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the Jan. 8 landslide, while 11 others are still missing.

Cebu City will observe a day of mourning on Friday, Jan. 16, to honor the victims of the landfill landslide. City officials also declared a state of calamity, while masses will be held across the Archdiocese of Cebu.

The search goes on

Tumulak said search and rescue operations continue on a 24-hour basis but may be temporarily suspended due to Tropical Storm Ada. He stressed that the safety of rescuers

remains a priority.

He said he is set to meet with psychometricians to discuss findings from interviews conducted with victims’ families. Based on initial information shared by Councilor Michelle Cellona, Tumulak said the families remain hopeful for a miracle despite the ordeal.

Some families have reportedly expressed frustration and lashed out at rescuers, but authorities said they understand the emotional strain being endured by relatives who are anxious for faster results.

Tumulak said rescuers have been briefed and provided support, noting that they are also under immense stress as they work around the clock in hazardous conditions while longing to return to their own families.

Solidarity

Meanwhile, President Marcos offered prayers and expressed solidarity with the victims’ families during the ceremonial naming and delivery of the world’s first methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax bulk carrier at the West Cebu Estate industrial economic zone in Balamban.

“Before we start, let us take a moment of silence for the victims of the landfill incident in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City, last Jan. 8,” Marcos said. “As search and rescue operations continue, we offer our prayers for the souls of the departed and strength to their grieving families.”

Marcos assured the public that the National Government is addressing the tragedy with transparency and accountability. He said burial assistance and other forms of aid have been extended to

affected families.

Following the fatal trash slide, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources issued a cease-and-desist order against the operator of the Binaliw sanitary landfill.

Tumulak also said the company operating the landfill has extended burial assistance to the families of those who died in the tragedy.

Search and rescue efforts remain ongoing as authorities balance the urgency of recovery with the safety of responders amid challenging weather and site conditions. / CAV, EHP