Binaliw disaster 'preventable'

A CEBU City councilor is demanding a deeper investigation into the Binaliw landfill collapse that killed dozens of workers earlier this month.

The incident, which happened on Jan. 8, 2026, claimed 36 lives and injured 14 others when a pile of waste fell onto the landfill’s facilities, which are operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (Piwsi). Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. argues the tragedy was preventable and pushed for a special inquiry, though the City Council ultimately decided to convene an executive session with relevant agencies.

How will the City Government determine liability and ensure victims receive justice in the wake of the disaster?

Inquiry proposed

Alcover delivered a privilege speech on Tuesday, Jan. 20, urging the council to form a special investigating committee. He said the probe should identify lapses by Piwsi and City offices to determine if administrative, civil or criminal cases are warranted.

“Our people paid the ultimate price,” Alcover said. “We must demand answers, pursue justice and stand firmly with the victims and their families.”

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña opposed the creation of a council-led fact-finding committee, citing the technical complexity of landfill systems and the City’s limited expertise in reviewing safety measures. Councilor Sisinio Andales also called the move redundant, noting that a Senate hearing proposed by Sen. Imee Marcos would likely cover the same ground.

The council compromised by scheduling an executive session for Wednesday, Jan. 28. Representatives from Piwsi, the Environmental Management Bureau and the Department of Public Services will attend to answer questions regarding safety protocols and waste volume management.

Mayor coordinates response

Alcover recalled Mayor Nestor Archival’s pronouncement after the 2025 midterm elections that the Binaliw landfill would be closed if environmental violations continued. Alcover added that the mayor has yet to issue a public statement holding the landfill management accountable.

Archival, for his part, said that arrangements with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Labor and Employment were ongoing to provide livelihood support and employment options for displaced workers.

Clearing operations for debris at the site are set to begin this week, he said last Sunday, Jan. 18.

Additional loss of life

The tragedy has extended beyond the landfill collapse. A 50-year-old volunteer emergency worker died from septic shock after assisting at the site. The volunteer, a security guard from Toledo City, developed infected blisters on his foot from prolonged boot use while deployed from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13.

Councilor Dave Tumulak said the infection was aggravated by the victim’s pre-existing type 2 diabetes. The City Government committed to providing financial assistance to the volunteer’s family.

Pursuit of compensation

Alcover filed a separate resolution urging Archival to direct the landfill operator to expedite financial assistance for the victims. The facility, he said, is owned by business tycoon Enrique Razon, from whom the public “reasonably expects” high standards of safety.

The councilor also requested a detailed report from the operator regarding the slope stability measures implemented before the garbage mountain collapsed. / EHP, CAV