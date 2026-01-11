Binaliw landfill: A timeline of controversies before the tragedy

OPERATIONS at the landfill in the mountain barangay of Binaliw, Cebu City, have faced controversy, management changes and environmental violations. Residents, environmental regulators and city officials scrutinized the facility for years before the deadly collapse that drew global attention.

Key dates

November 2017: DENR issues ECC. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources granted an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) on Nov. 3 to ARN Central Waste Management Inc. (ACI), the landfill’s original operator. The certificate required compliance with environmental safeguards for waste disposal.

April 2018: Landfill development moves forward. The Cebu City Zoning Board approved a special land use permit for ARN Builders, the mother company of ACI, to develop a 10-hectare private sanitary landfill in Sitio Kainsikan, Barangay Binaliw, pending City Council approval.

Binaliw residents and nearby communities attended public hearings, where some sought safety assurances and fencing. Project consultants told officials the facility would follow sanitary landfill standards, including the phased use of two dumping pits with projected lifespans of five and 15 years.

May–June 2019: Environmental violations flagged. The Environmental Management Bureau 7 issued violation notices against ACI for improper garbage hauling and missing monitoring reports. The operator acknowledged the deficiencies and said corrective measures were underway. Barangay officials and residents complained of foul odors and health risks during the same period. Some questioned if actual operations matched the approved permits.

June 2019: Debates over partnership. The City Government, through the Department of Public Services (DPS), signed a P65-million contract with ACI after the company won the bidding process.

City officials debated the partnership’s long-term viability. The DPS said the contract addressed immediate waste management needs, but officials said the incoming administration of Mayor-elect Edgardo Labella would decide the site’s future.

Councilor Joel Garganera, a landfill critic who later chaired the council’s environment committee, said in privilege speeches that the facility failed to meet sanitary standards.

He criticized the design and said operators were effectively “mining” the mountain to create a new “mountain of garbage,” likening the operation to an open dumpsite.

July 2019: City begins dumping waste. The City began dumping waste at the Binaliw landfill after then-mayor Tomas Osmeña signed the disposal contract with ACI, despite unresolved environmental concerns.

June 2020: ECC amended. The DENR amended the landfill’s ECC on June 3 to impose additional conditions and safeguards. ACI committed to improvements, including enhanced monitoring systems, under continued regulatory oversight.

January 2023: Change in management. Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS), a subsidiary of Enrique Razon Jr.’s Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc., took over landfill operations. Prime Infra completed the acquisition of ARN Central Waste Management Inc. in January, giving PWS operational control.

March 2024: Automated MRF launched. PWS launched an automated materials recovery facility, marketed as the Philippines’ first, to reduce landfill residue to 20 percent.

August 2024: Violations flagged again. The Cebu City Solid Waste Management Board found the landfill violated the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act during an Aug. 30 inspection.

Officials said portions of the site resembled open dumping, which raised compliance concerns. The City ordered corrective measures and continued monitoring rather than a suspension, drawing criticism from environmental groups and residents.

September 2024: Residents protest. More than 150 residents petitioned the City over persistent foul odors, health risks and fly infestations. Then-acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia gave operators one week to address odor and wastewater issues.

June 2025: Closure warning issued. Mayor-elect Nestor Archival warned on June 7 he would shut down the landfill if environmental violations, including untreated wastewater and foul odors, persisted. He said protecting public health and nearby communities would be his administration’s priority.

January 2026: Landfill collapse. A large portion of the landfill collapsed past 4 p.m. on Jan. 8, triggering a landslide that buried workers and structures. Rescuers responded immediately. The incident caused multiple fatalities and injuries.

Aftermath

Authorities suspended operations, disrupting waste disposal in Cebu City and neighboring areas. The collapse renewed calls for stricter environmental law enforcement and a comprehensive review of regional waste management systems. / JJL