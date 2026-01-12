Binaliw landfill collapse death toll rises to 8

THE death toll from the Binaliw landfill collapse has risen to eight, while 28 individuals remain missing as search, rescue, and retrieval operations continued on Monday, January 12, 2026.
As of 8:48 a.m. Monday, January 12, authorities have validated a total of 18 injured individuals -- 12 were extracted and rescued from the site, while six others later sought medical treatment.
The injured victims are currently receiving medical care at two hospitals, with 11 patients were admitted at North General Hospital and seven at the VisMed Medical Center.
Eight fatalities have been transported to St. Peter Funeral Homes in Imus for proper disposition and identification.
Of the 28 individuals still missing or unaccounted for, 21 are workers from Prime Waste and seven are from subcontractors.
Records are continuously being validated in coordination with Prime Waste management and the Department of Social Welfare and Services.
Rescue operations remain ongoing, with a total of 248 personnel deployed on site from various agencies, including the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, Philippine Army and Navy, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Department of Social Welfare and Services, Department of Public Works and Highways, Philippine Coast Guard, local government units, and private sector partners and volunteers.
Heavy equipment and resources have also been mobilized to support the operation, including 80 ambulances and fire trucks, a backhoe, telehandlers, dump truck, prime mover, manlift, floodlights, and a crane, bringing the total number of deployed resources to 89. (CAV)