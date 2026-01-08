Binaliw landfill collapse hits nearby homes

CONTINUOUS rainfall over the past several days softened the soil at the Binaliw dumpsite, triggering a landfill collapse that affected several nearby houses on Thursday, January 8, 2025, Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera said.

Garganera, chairperson of the committee on environment, said emergency responders, along with five ambulances, were immediately dispatched to the area after reports came in that piles of garbage slid down and partially buried homes within the landfill’s perimeter.

“We have already deployed disaster response teams, and we also sent personnel from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) to conduct a drone assessment to determine the extent of the affected area,” Garganera said.

He added that initial reports indicate that many houses were hit by the garbage slide.

Garganera attributed the incident to the inherent nature of the Binaliw facility, which he described as an open dumpsite rather than a sanitary landfill.

“If you look at how this landfill operates, they cut through the mountain and mine the soil, then fill the other half with garbage. In effect, they level the mountain to create another mountain made of waste. That is the nature of this landfill,” Garganera said.

He warned that the increasing height of accumulated garbage makes the site highly vulnerable to collapse, especially during prolonged rainfall.

“Even ordinary mountains made of soil and rock can experience landslides. How much more a mountain of garbage?” Garganera said.

He noted that the continuous rain over the past few days further softened the waste mass and soil, making a collapse inevitable.

The councilor also criticized the landfill’s operators for failing to adequately consider safety, not only within the dumpsite itself but also in surrounding residential areas.

Garganera said the incident was also linked to attempts to expand the landfill as it reaches capacity.

“When the site is already full, they try to expand. That’s what we are seeing now,” he said.

Despite repeated calls to shut down the landfill, Garganera said the facility continues to operate as the city’s final destination for solid waste.

“As I have said before, I have moved heaven and earth to have this landfill closed, but operations have continued,” he added. (CAV)