THE Cebu City Council referred its dispute with the Binaliw landfill operator to its committee on laws on Nov. 24, nearly four months after asking city offices to determine whether the operator could face legal action over its handling of the City’s requests to accept garbage.

Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. wants the committee to examine whether the City has grounds to revoke the business permit or other operating privileges of Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu. In the meantime, the City continues to haul its garbage about 60 kilometers to Aloguinsan, a town in southwestern Cebu.

In August, the council asked the City Legal Office and the Business Permits and Licensing Office to study the possibility of suspending or revoking the operator’s permit. What the two offices found remains unclear. With the latest referral, the council also sought assessments from the mayor’s office and city departments.

Councilor Alvin Arcilla said the committee could consider whether the council can withdraw the approval that helped PWS secure its permit.

Dispute over Binaliw landfill

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources 7 lifted its cease and desist order in August and limited the landfill to 500 metric tons of residual waste a day. Residual waste is what remains after materials that can be recycled or composted are removed.

Alcover said any return to Binaliw must meet environmental and safety requirements in light of the Jan. 8 collapse that killed at least 37 people.

Mayor Nestor Archival told SunStar Cebu in October that PWS Cebu had turned down the City’s requests to take even 100 metric tons a day. Alcover said the review should determine whether permit conditions and the roughly P130 million the company says the City owes affect its contractual obligations.

PWS Cebu told councilors in August that meeting regulatory requirements was its main hurdle and that payment was not a strict condition for accepting the City’s waste.

Cost of hauling

Hauling and disposal in Aloguinsan cost about P3,906 per metric ton. The City Government set aside P550 million for garbage collection and disposal in its original 2026 budget and approved another P400 million under its first supplemental budget, bringing the allocation to about P950 million.

Councilor Mikel Rama questioned a proposed P85 million addition for the same services. If approved, it would push the year’s allocation to about P1.035 billion.

“Frankly... it does not feel like an investment. It feels like we are throwing away public funds just like we are throwing away our garbage,” he said.

Rama said the City allocated only P662,000 for solid waste management and enforcement. He then urged the City to put more money into waste reduction and recycling under its 10-year solid waste management plan.

Limits of waste diversion

Rama cited a city study that estimated about 85 percent of Cebu City’s waste could be kept out of landfills. Councilor Joel Garganera put the amount the City currently processes or diverts at 25 to 30 metric tons a day, roughly four to five percent of the estimated 600 to 700 metric tons the city generates daily.

That gap leaves most of the city’s garbage in need of a disposal site. Garganera supported expanding recycling and segregation but asked where the City would send its waste while those programs took effect.

Rama also warned that the City Government would incur higher costs if it does not enforce the ordinance that mandates segregation at the household level.

Councilor Harry Eran cited the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 in calling for stronger segregation in barangays. He also urged the City to invest in facilities that can recover recyclable and biodegradable materials before they reach a landfill.

Keeping waste segregated

Rama proposed grouping barangays and having councilors work with barangay officials and the mayor’s office to enforce segregation as early as January 2027. Councilors also discussed testing segregation in densely populated sitios where households have little space to process waste and having neighboring barangays share facilities.

Alcover pointed to the eco-station at the former bagsakan (drop-off market) at the South Road Properties, where biodegradable waste is turned into organic fertilizer. He proposed expanding similar facilities and setting up more recovery sites so less waste has to be hauled away.

Councilor Pancrasio Esparis said some residents had grown discouraged after seeing waste they had sorted get mixed during collection. He urged the City to fix its garbage collection system as it asks more households to sort their waste.

Better segregation could cut the amount of garbage Cebu City sends to a landfill, but the City Government still needs a place for the waste that remains. For now, it goes to Aloguinsan while the council examines whether PWS Cebu has an obligation to take the City’s garbage. / CAV