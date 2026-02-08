Binaliw residents fight back: "Our home is not a sacrifice zone"

EXACTLY one month after a tragic trash slide claimed 36 lives, the people of Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City are taking a stand. On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, the community launched a massive signature campaign to demand the closure of their local landfill and to block a new waste-to-energy (WTE) facility from being built in their backyard.

A community demands justice

The petition comes at a painful time for the neighborhood. It has been 30 days since the disaster at the facility operated by Prime Waste Solutions, yet residents say the government is already looking to add more industrial waste projects to the area.

Instead of new infrastructure, the petitioners are demanding a full investigation into the trash slide. They have addressed their plea to Barangay Captain Vivian Ruste, Mayor Nestor Archival, the Cebu City Council and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Former barangay councilor Daisy Ybañez noted that while the campaign started in Sitio Santa Ana and Binaliw Uno Proper, the movement is growing fast. Neighbors from Agsungot and Panoypoy in Consolacion are also planning to join the cause.

Why the tension is rising

The spark for this latest protest was a statement from Barangay Captain Ruste, who said she was open to hosting a WTE facility if certain conditions were met. This followed a proposal by Councilor Pastor Alcover to build the facility at the current landfill site.

For the people living there, the timing feels like an insult to those who died. Residents argue that Binaliw has already paid too high a price for the city’s trash problems.

The petition calls for the government to follow the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act (Republic Act 9003) and move toward "zero-waste" solutions rather than burning trash, which they fear will lead to more pollution and health risks.

A history of "no"

This isn't the first time Cebu City has faced pushback over WTE plans. A previous project by NewSky Energy Philippines was fought by locals in Barangay Guba for years. That plan was finally withdrawn in November 2025 after residents complained about potential health hazards.

Despite these past rejections, city officials are once again looking at Binaliw as a solution for the city's garbage.

"Not a sacrifice zone"

The petition uses strong words to tell leaders that the community has had enough.

“While we acknowledge your statement that you are open to hosting a WTE facility provided certain conditions are met, we believe that Binaliw has already suffered more than enough from waste-related disasters and environmental risks,” the petition states.

The document further argues that Binaliw has carried an unfair share of the city’s environmental burdens, stating clearly: “Barangay Binaliw should not be treated as a sacrifice zone for Cebu City’s waste problems.”

What happens next?

By Sunday afternoon, organizers had already gathered over 100 signatures. They plan to keep the drive going before officially presenting their demands to the City Hall.

The big question now is whether Mayor Archival and the City Council will listen to the call to close the landfill, or if they will push forward with the new WTE proposal. So far, Barangay Captain Ruste has declined to comment on the campaign against her. / JJL, DPC