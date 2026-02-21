Binaliw tragedy: How decades of policy failures led to Cebu’s garbage crisis

THE catastrophic trash slide at the Binaliw landfill has claimed 36 lives, turning a long-standing government issue into a human rights tragedy. While the disaster shocked residents, experts say it was not an accident, but the result of 25 years of failing to follow environmental laws.

A disaster waiting to happen

On Jan. 8, 2026, a massive wall of waste collapsed at the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City. Although the facility was designed to close by 2025, it continued to operate into 2026, far exceeding its safe limits.

The landfill originally covered 1.7 hectares but was expanded to 17 hectares in 2020. Even with that extra space, the sheer volume of trash became too much for the ground to hold.

Disposal gap

During a forum titled “Binaliw Trash Talk” held on February 21, 2026, experts explained why the system is failing. Cebu City generates between 600 to 700 tons of waste every day, but its legal disposal sites can only handle about 450 tons.

This leaves a "gap" of up to 250 tons of extra trash every single day. This constant pressure forces landfills to overfill, leading to deadly safety risks.

Laws ignored for decades

Republic Act 9003, the law that governs waste management, has been in place for over 25 years. It requires local governments to sort trash at the source and build recovery facilities.

Lito Vasquez, a policy advisor for the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice, says the problem is a lack of enforcement. "For most people, waste is limited to collection," Vasquez said. "As long as the garbage is removed, it’s out of sight and out of mind."

From the streets to the sea

The crisis isn't just on land. Dr. Ian Dominic Tabañag, a chemical engineering specialist, noted that plastic waste along Cebu’s coastline has nearly doubled. In 2022, about 600 kilograms of plastic were collected daily; by 2025, that number jumped to 1,000 kilograms.

Most of this waste consists of:

Single-use sachets

Plastic bags

Small plastic fragments

Tabañag warned that trash thrown inland can reach the ocean in just five days. "Do we have enough resources to clean every day? No," he said, adding that Cebu is a top contributor to marine plastic waste in the country.