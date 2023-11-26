BingoPlus Serves Quality Entertainment in Sports, Music and Arts, Keeping it Fun and Enjoyable

BINGOPLUS, the first and only live streaming bingo in the Philippines, brought a fun-filled and entertaining week to the communities as it supported various events in sports, music and arts to ensure quality entertainment, making it enjoyable and truly memorable.

In a two-day event, BingoPlus extended its support to the recently concluded 1st Speaker FM Romualdez Invitational Golf Cup 2023, held November 11 and 12 at the San Juanico Park Golf & Country Club, Tacloban City. Hundreds of players and enthusiasts gathered at the golfing event to support and enjoy the game. The event marked the very first golf activity in Tacloban, dedicated to honoring the indelible legacy of the Club in the community, aiming to contribute a significant impact to the golfing community.