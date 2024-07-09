BINI Aiah: Be ‘kinder with words, actions’

BINI is a rapidly rising girl group that made its debut on June 11, 2021, with its debut single “Born to Win.” The group gained attention with its hit song “Pantropiko” early this year.

The group is composed of eight members: Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena. Among the eight, Aiah and Mikha are from Cebu.

After a successful three-night debut concert in Quezon City, BINI members took time off to unwind. Aiah returned to Cebu, where fans took photos with her at a night market, restaurant and bar.

However, what was meant to be a relaxing time turned sour as some fans crossed boundaries, invading the artist’s personal space for photos. This behavior sparked discontent among other fans and prompted responses from both Star Magic and Aiah herself.

Call for privacy

On July 7, 2024, Aiah broke her silence on the matter through Instagram stories, addressing the issue and calling for respect for her privacy.

“Some would directly run up to me, grab a photo (even while I was eating), post it in real-time, use my face and post it on pages or places for the sake of clout and publicity without my consent, and worse, some would even include the real-time location, which I don’t think is safe,” Aiah wrote in an Instagram story.

Earlier this week, a male bar-goer issued an apology after a video of him and Aiah went viral on social media, showing him uncomfortably close to the artist. Following this incident, Star Magic released a statement addressing two separate events involving BINI members Aiah and Maloi, where their private moments were disrupted.

“We would like to remind everyone that any action or advance towards a woman in a public place that is unwanted and threatens her sense of personal space may be considered as gender-based street and public space sexual harassment,” Star Magic said in a statement.

Aiah began her statement by expressing gratitude to those who have been kind, understanding and patient with her. She clarified that her request for privacy doesn’t mean she doesn’t enjoy taking photos with her fans. In fact, she finds it heartwarming to see people learning more about her and the music of BINI through these interactions.

“But I just hope that people also see and respect us as human beings. We don’t always get to go out lately because we have been busy with work, and the least we can ask for is for others to respect our personal time and our humanity,” said Aiah.