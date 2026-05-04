BINI announces 2026 world tour following Coachella appearance

P-pop group BINI is set to embark on its “Signals” World Tour 2026 following its performance at Coachella.

According to Laurenti Dyogi, the group has received growing international interest after its appearance at the U.S. music festival.

The tour will cover Asia, Europe and North America, beginning with shows at the Mall of Asia Arena on June 20 and 21, followed by a stop at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena on July 11.

International stops include Honolulu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto, Amsterdam, Paris and London, among others. / TRC S