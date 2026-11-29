BINI won the International Female Group award, while BGYO was named Asian Artist. BGYO also took home International Anthem of the Year for its song “Forever Tonight.”

BINI was recently nominated for a Grammy in the Best Asian Pop Performance category for its song “Unang Kilig.” The group also won Favorite Global Music Star at the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and Most Influential Southeast Asian Female Artist at the 2026 Jupiter Music Awards.

BINI will also headline the first Asia Pop Girl Fest 2027 alongside global girl groups HANA and 4EVE. The festival will take place on Feb. 19 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Meanwhile, BGYO continues to expand its presence in international markets with its single “Candlelit,” which has landed on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlists in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

BGYO performed on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Philippine Festival Tokyo 2026 at Yoyogi Park in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan. / TRC S