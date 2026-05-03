BINI gains US attention after Coachella performance

THE performance of P-pop group BINI at the Coachella Festival has begun attracting international interest, according to Laurenti Dyogi.

Dyogi, head of Star Magic and ABS-CBN’s TV production, said the group’s appearance in the US could lead to larger opportunities.

“I feel that this will lead the girls to something big, something more meaningful,” he said in a TikTok video.

He added that the group has already received inquiries and expressions of interest for possible collaborations and performances, though details have yet to be finalized.

Dyogi also hinted at an upcoming announcement, describing it as “more than what we expected.” / TRC S