Bini Jhoanna, Skusta linked after Vietnam photos

Speculation has surfaced on social media about a possible relationship between Bini leader Jhoanna Robles and rapper Skusta Clee.

The rumors followed the circulation of photos showing the two together in Vietnam, which netizens believe were taken during a date on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.

Skusta is the father of the daughter of vlogger Zeinab Harake, who is now married to basketball player Bobby Ray Parks Jr.

Based on online reactions, many Bini fans have expressed opposition to the rumored relationship, citing Skusta’s past controversies involving women.

Jhoanna has yet to directly address the issue. However, she has a pinned post on her X account that reads, “2026. I choose my own happiness, without guilt, without expectation.’’ / TRC S