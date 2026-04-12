Bini makes history at Coachella

Eight Filipinas onstage, and suddenly, the desert feels louder.

On Friday, April 11, 2026, under the sprawling skies of Coachella, P-pop girl group BINI made history as the first Filipino act and girl group to perform at the festival, detonating in colors and music. Fans have called it “BINICHELLA,” a name that spread across timelines as quickly as the group’s momentum climbed — higher and brighter.

They came in with something to prove and left with something claimed.

“It’s our first time here… we want to make an impression and prove that Filipinos deserve to be on that stage,” leader Jhoanna Robles shared in an interview with the Los Angeles Times ahead of their set.

Most talked-about act

The Mojave Stage — also graced by acts like Central Cee and Ethel Cain during the first weekend — became something else entirely when BINI stepped onto it. Across the festival grounds, names like Sabrina Carpenter, Swae Lee and KATSEYE filled the lineup, but in those 42 minutes, the nation’s girl group carved out their own gravity.

The internet felt it instantly. One fan described the moment as a revelation: non-Filipino K-pop fans, stunned, watching a group that dances like TWICE, sings like Red Velvet and commands a stage like BLACKPINK. Another captured the precision of it all — the high notes from Maloi and Colet, the camera catching Jhoanna presenting the crowd like a victory and the joy threaded through every formation.

Even major music pages took notice. Within hours, BINI had generated over a million mentions and millions more engagements online, emerging as one of the most talked-about acts of the festival.

Coachella was once a dream

For Blooms, their fiercely loyal fanbase, this wasn’t sudden — it was spoken into existence.

From their earliest interviews, BINI had named Coachella as a dream stage. Again and again, they said it. Again and again, they worked toward it.

Now, standing in Indio, California, felt almost poetic — their journey echoing one of their own songs, “Karera,” a reminder to move at your own pace and trust where you’re headed. Somehow, that pace led them here.

During rehearsals

Even before the lights hit, there were signs.

Lauren Dyogi, head of Star Magic, had seen rehearsals and knew what was coming. No makeup yet, no final polish — but the energy was already there. The choreography was locked in, the arrangements sharp and the costumes ready to translate vision into impact.

The preparation itself was grounded, almost deceptively simple. In an interview with Billboard Philippines, the group shared that their process didn’t radically change — they stuck to their routines, trusting the discipline that brought them this far.

Coachella crowd

And then there were the fans. BINI’s record-breaking send-off event for Coachella on March 21 drew a crowd of 15,804, according to an ABS-CBN report.

During the performance, scattered across the desert were unmistakable flashes of the Philippines — mini flags waving and voices rising in unison. “P-pop pride!” they shouted.

Even before the set began, an aerial banner spelling out “BINI Brings P-pop to Coachella” cut across the sky, while a billboard in the valley drew screams from the members themselves — phones out, disbelief quickly turning into laughter.

Within minutes of their opening number, hashtags surged. Fancams flooded feeds. The moment was no longer contained by geography; it was global, immediate and alive.

Costume change, setlist

They opened in gold — modern silhouettes paired with traditional salakot-inspired ensembles — stepping into “Shagidi” with intent. The transition into “Zero Pressure” featured a mid-performance costume reveal that traded gold for ocean blue, a visual shift as fluid as their sound.

From there, the set never loosened its grip.

“Out of My Head” flowed into crowd favorites like “Salamin, Salamin” and “Karera,” each lifting the audience higher. In between, the members reached outward — Maloi shouting, “Coachella, mag-ingay!” Jhoanna grounding the moment with a proud “Mabuhay!” and Mikha teaching the crowd a distinctly Filipino expression: “ey.”

Even the details carried weight. A musical break infused with kulintang-inspired rhythms threaded heritage into pop spectacle — subtle but unmistakable.

By the time they closed with “Blush,” “Bikini” and the global hit “Pantropiko,” the festival had witnessed how these Filipinas know how to throw a party.

History, then and there

When they first learned they were performing at Coachella, disbelief came before anything else. The members recalled how their management initially kept the news from them — they thought it was a joke, until it became history.

Fresh off their first Coachella moment, BINI is set to return for a second performance on April 17. The group will then head to the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles for Grammy Studios’ “Global Spin Live!” series on April 21 (April 22 in the Philippines).

And history, as the Los Angeles Times noted, has room for artists like BINI — artists from a country long known as a crossroads of sound, culture and influence, waiting for a stage this wide.

That morning, eight Filipinas owned it.