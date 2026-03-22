BINI Maloi faces backlash over absence at mall show

BINI member Maloi Ricalde faced criticism online after missing a mall show at Festival Mall in Alabang on March 15, 2026.

Hours before the event, the group’s management released an advisory stating that Maloi, Mikha and Stacey would not be able to attend due to health issues.

“Mikha is currently recovering from dental surgery, while Stacey and Maloi are experiencing severe muscle pain,” the statement read.

However, some netizens questioned Maloi’s absence after she was reportedly seen attending a gig the night before with rumored boyfriend Zild Benitez of IV of Spades.

Maloi has previously shared that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that has affected her health. / TRC S