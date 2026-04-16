BINI recognized as Billboard Women in Music honoree

P-POP girl group BINI has been named a Billboard Women in Music honoree, earning recognition on April 11, 2026, just hours before their historic debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The group joins a lineup of global female artists celebrated for their impact on the music industry, including EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (Women of the Year), along with Ella Langley, Kehlani, Laufey, Mariah the Scientist, Tate McRae, Teyana Taylor, Thalía, and Zara Larsson in various categories.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on April 29 and will be streamed live on Billboard’s website and YouTube channel.

BINI also makes history as the first Filipino group to receive the Global Force recognition, and the second Filipino act overall after Sarah Geronimo in 2024. (NPG)