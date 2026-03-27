BINI set for Cebu concert

P-POP girl group BINI is set to hold a concert in Cebu on July 11, 2026.

Titled “BINI Signals: Anniversary Celebration,” the concert will take place at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena as the second leg of their anniversary tour.

The first leg will be held on June 20 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The group last performed in Cebu in 2024 as part of their “BINIverse: Regional Tour.”

This April, they are also set to make history as one of the first Filipino acts to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. / TRC