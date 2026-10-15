BIR collections in September top P205B

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) collections increased by over 10 percent in September this year.

Preliminary data released Thursday showed that as of Oct. 15, gross collections reached PHP205.58 billion, up by 10.9 percent compared to last year.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza said the higher collections in September was due to voluntary tax compliance and proactive taxpayer assistance initiatives conducted by the BIR’s Revenue Regions, Large Taxpayers Service, and support units. He said these initiatives support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to bring government services closer to the people. / PNA