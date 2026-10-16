BIR collections rise 10.9% in September

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) collections increased by over 10 percent in September this year.

Preliminary data released Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, showed that as of Oct. 13, gross collections reached P203.58 billion, up by 10.9 percent compared to last year.

However, the September collection is 18 percent or P44.82 billion lower compared to the P248.4 billion collected in August 2026

The P248.4 billion in August 2026 is also down from P250.1 billion in August 2025, a decline of about 0.7 percent. The decrease was attributed to higher tax refunds paid during the month.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza said the higher collections in September were due to voluntary tax compliance and proactive taxpayer assistance initiatives conducted by the BIR’s Revenue Regions, Large Taxpayers Service, and support units.

He said these initiatives support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to bring government services closer to the people.

“Our taxpayers are doing their part, and our revenuers are doing theirs. By reaching out and helping taxpayers comply correctly and on time, we are showing that good taxpayer service and stronger revenue collections go hand in hand,” he said.

From January to September 2026, gross collections likewise increased by 5.58 percent to P2.465 trillion.

Mendoza said BIR will continue to implement reforms to make tax compliance more accessible, efficient, and responsive to taxpayers’ needs. / PNA