BIR exceeds April collection goal

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has exceeded its gross collection target in April by 3.12 percent.

The BIR on Thursday said that as of May 13, gross collection in April reached P422.378 billion, exceeding the month’s goal by P12.776 billion.

On a year-on-year basis, the April collection was also higher by 0.13 percent.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza attributed the strong collection performance to the intensified tax campaign efforts of the National Office, Revenue Regions, Revenue District Offices, and the Large Taxpayer Service in the past months, which helped encourage early and voluntary compliance.

“Even with the extension of the Annual Income Tax Return filing deadline, the BIR sustained solid collection performance in April, reflecting the impact of higher taxpayer confidence, better digital services, and continuing reforms under the BIR Dares reform agenda,” Mendoza said in a statement.

For the first four months of the year, BIR’s collection reached P1.55 trillion, exceeding the January to April 2026 target by P9.631 billion.

Compared to the same period in 2025, total gross collections from January to April 2026 also increased by P39.972 billion.

Mendoza said BIR remains on track to meet this year’s revenue goal while continuing to improve taxpayer service.

He said BIR is also optimistic that the May collections will likewise be positive, with the remaining 2025 annual income tax payments due mid-month.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. earlier ordered to extend the deadline for filing the 2025 Annual Income Tax Returns to May to give taxpayers more time to file properly and submit the required documents without penalties.

“We remind taxpayers who availed of the extension to file their Annual Income Tax Returns and pay the corresponding taxes due by May 15, 2026. They should use the remaining time to complete their requirements properly and avoid the rush on the last day,” Mendoza said. / PNA