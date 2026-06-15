BIR exceeds collection target in May

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) exceeded its revenue collection goal in May by P78.22 million.

In a statement Monday, the BIR said gross revenues reached P279.13 billion in May, higher by 14.15 percent from the total collection in the same month last year and also exceeding the P279.056 billion target during the month.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza said the high collection in May was due to the extended income tax return filing and the continued cooperation of taxpayers in meeting their tax obligations.

For the first five months of the year, BIR’s collection reached P1.434 trillion, higher by 5.49 percent year-on-year and also exceeded the Bureau’s P1.424 trillion target.

“The extension granted by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. helped taxpayers manage their finances and comply with their tax obligations in a more orderly manner during this energy crisis. It gave taxpayers additional time to file and pay correctly while easing compliance pressures during a difficult period,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said BIR reforms also helped boost collections.

In May, the BIR launched the Taxpayer Portal for the Large Taxpayers Service, rolled out the Registration Seal Badge and QR-enabled Certificate of Registration for online businesses, implemented the Ease of Closing Business reform that simplified the closure and cancellation of BIR registrations, and issued measures to implement the new mining royalty regime under Republic Act No. 12253.

“The May results show that revenue growth and BIR Dares reforms can move together. We will continue to support taxpayers through clearer rules, simpler processes, and better digital services, while protecting the revenue base through stronger enforcement and compliance monitoring,” Mendoza said. / PNA