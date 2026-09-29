BIR extends deadline for online display of registration seal badge

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is giving online sellers, digital merchants and other covered taxpayers more time to comply with the requirement to display their BIR Registration Seal Badge on their digital platforms.

In a statement Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, BIR said it issued Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 99-2026, extending to Oct. 31, the period for online sellers, online merchants, digital platform operators, and other covered taxpayers to comply with the requirement to display their Seal Badge on their websites, e-commerce or e-marketplace pages, social media accounts, and other digital platforms.

The BIR said the Registration Seal Badge serves as a visible indication that an online seller or merchant is registered with the Bureau.

The Seal Badge must be prominently displayed on their websites, e-commerce or marketplace pages, social media pages, and other applicable digital platforms.

Its display supports transparency and helps taxpayers and consumers verify the registration status of businesses operating through

digital platforms.

“We are giving online sellers and other covered taxpayers additional time to comply properly with the Registration Seal Badge requirement,” said BIR Commissioner Charlito Mendoza.

“The Seal Badge is meant to make registration more transparent and easier for consumers to verify, so we encourage all concerned taxpayers to use the extended period and complete the requirement by Oct. 31,” he added. / PNA