BIR eyes tax relief for small taxpayers

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is considering expanding its one-time tax abatement program to small taxpayers after nearly 4,000 micro taxpayers benefited from the initiative, resulting in P266.79 million in taxes and penalties being abated in four months.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, the program had recorded 3,929 beneficiaries from 17,101 applications, with 15,050 approved, covering 45,341 tax and penalty items.

The program currently covers micro taxpayers with annual gross sales below P3 million. The proposed expansion would include small taxpayers with annual gross sales of P3 million to below P20 million.

Qualified micro taxpayers with covered basic taxes and/or penalties totaling no more than P80,000 per taxable year may avail themselves of the program by paying a P5,000 abatement fee, subject to prescribed conditions.

The program is available until Dec. 31. / PNA