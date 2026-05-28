BIR files raps over P58.5M unpaid taxes

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Thursday, May 28, 2026, filed criminal complaints against three companies and an individual who allegedly owe the government P58.5 million in unpaid taxes, penalties, and surcharges dating back to 2017.

The BIR said the four separate complaints, filed with the Department of Justice (DOJ), accused the private respondent and the three firms, along with their corporate officers, of failing to pay internal revenue taxes.

The BIR said Hamaya Philippines Corp., a company registered in Bacoor, Cavite, allegedly owes the government P27.294 million in deficiency income tax and withholding tax for taxable year 2017.

Sorsogon taxpayer Annalyn Esteves Hara, meanwhile, faces a P15.903 million liability covering income tax and value-added tax for the same year.

Antipas DT Construction, based in Digos, Davao del Sur, allegedly owes P9.661 million in income tax, expanded withholding tax, value-added tax (VAT), and documentary stamp tax for the taxable year 2019.

SH Business Construction Services, which BIR said could no longer be found at its registered address, faces a P5.648 million liability in income tax and VAT for 2017.

The respondents allegedly failed to respond despite repeated notices, final assessment notices, and warrants of distraint and levy issued over several years before criminal action was pursued.

“Once assessments become final and executory, the BIR is prepared to pursue the appropriate legal remedies, including criminal action,” BIR Commissioner Charlito Mendoza said in a statement.

“We remind taxpayers to respond promptly to BIR notices and settle their obligations through the proper channels before cases escalate further.”

The BIR said it has filed 78 cases before the DOJ under the Run After Tax Evaders Program since Mendoza assumed office six months ago as part of the Revenue Collection and Base Protection pillar of BIR Dares.

According to the BIR, conviction carries a fine of at least P10,000 and imprisonment ranging from one to 10 years.

Corporate officers found liable also face additional penalties under Sections 253 and 256 of the Tax Code. / PNA