BIR: Jackpot prize from casinos, gambling subject to withholding tax

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said jackpot prizes derived from casino and other gambling activities, when falling within the scope of existing tax laws, are considered winnings and are, therefore, subject to final withholding tax.

BIR issued Memorandum Circular No. 57-2026 on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, after it received numerous inquiries regarding the scope of the term “winnings” under the Tax Code, particularly on whether jackpot prizes, including fixed and progressive jackpots, fall within such definition and are subject to final withholding tax.

The circular defined progressive jackpot prize as a type of jackpot prize that increases incrementally as more bets are placed, whether across linked tables, electronic gaming machines, or bingo games, until such prize is won.

BIR said the circular shall apply to jackpot prizes or similar winnings derived by individuals, whether citizens or aliens, from participation in casino gaming and other gambling activities.

The tax base for computing the final withholding tax of 20 percent shall be the gross amount of the jackpot prize or winnings, without any deduction for service charges, administrative fees, commissions, or other similar charges.

For non-residents not engaged in trade or business within the Philippines, jackpot prizes and winnings shall be subject to a final withholding tax of 25 percent.

BIR said the Philippine gaming and gambling industry experienced significant growth under the regulatory framework of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. and other authorized government instrumentalities, including the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, and the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority.

“This expansion has led to more high-value jackpot prizes for players,” BIR said.

“In view of these developments, there is a compelling need to clarify the tax treatment of jackpot prizes to ensure consistent application of existing laws, promote equity and uniformity in taxation, and safeguard government revenue, without expanding or modifying the scope of the law,” it added. / PNA