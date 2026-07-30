BIR ready to implement PBBM’s tax reform agenda

BUREAU of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Charlito Mendoza said on Thursday, July 30, 2026, the agency is ready to implement President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s tax reform agenda.

In his fifth State of the Nation Address earlier this week, Marcos said the government will pursue tax relief measures that promote growth, generate revenue, and advance equity toward socio-economic sustainability.

These include expanding income tax exemption and exempting small businesses from minimum corporate income tax.

“The BIR supports this direction and stands ready to faithfully and efficiently implement the measures that Congress may enact,” Mendoza said in a statement.

“Our responsibility now is to ensure that the Bureau is fully prepared once these measures are signed into law, while sustaining our ongoing initiatives to strengthen tax administration and enhance taxpayer experience,” he added.

Mendoza assured that while the legislative process is underway, the BIR will advance reforms within its authority.

These include sampling compliance, improving its services, modernizing its system, and reviewing processes and regulations no longer responsive to taxpayers’ needs.

Mendoza also vowed to continue consultation with stakeholders to ensure measures being implemented by the BIR are responsive to taxpayers’ concerns.

“Through these efforts, we will help ensure that tax relief measures are implemented efficiently, encourage greater voluntary compliance, and continue generating the revenues needed to fund essential public services,” he said. / PNA