BIR rolls out e-calendar for tax payment sched

TAXPAYERS will now have access to a digital calendar that will guide them on when to pay their taxes and the requirements they need to comply with, a Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) official said Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.

BIR spokesperson and lawyer Brianna Kay delos Santos said in a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview that the interactive digital tax calendar has been available on the BIR website since Jan. 1 this year.

She explained that the digital calendar aims to provide the public with a centralized and accessible source of information on tax payment deadlines and related requirements.

She added that the calendar is made interactive and user-friendly for the benefit of taxpayers.

“To increase voluntary compliance, we made it easier for the taxpaying public,” delos Santos said.

The BIR official said there is a plan to embed the calendar into the eGovPH mobile app, but they want to make the public familiar with it first.

She also said the calendar has a link that electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS) users can use to pay their taxes.

Non-eFPS users, she said, can only view what form to use and have to pay the dues through the eBIR portal for now. / PNA