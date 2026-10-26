BIR suspends tax seal deadline

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has suspended the mandatory online posting of its registration seal badge for taxpayers, following concerns over data privacy, technical issues and the scope of the requirement.

In Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 113-2026 dated Oct. 26, the BIR suspended the Oct. 31, 2026 compliance deadline and the mandatory online display of the BIR Registration Seal Badge until further notice.

The circular formalizes the suspension announced by BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza, who said the agency would review the implementation of the requirement and address concerns raised by online sellers, content creators and other taxpayers.

The BIR introduced the seal badge under RMC 38-2026 on April 29 as an alternative to posting the full Certificate of Registration (COR) online, as required under Revenue Regulations Nos. 7-2024 and 15-2024, issued pursuant to the Ease of Paying Taxes Act.

The agency acknowledged that protecting personal information online presents different challenges from displaying a COR at a physical business establishment.

The suspension will give the BIR time to review privacy and technical concerns, in coordination with the National Privacy Commission, and consult affected taxpayers and other stakeholders.

During the suspension, taxpayers who have already secured their registration seal badges may continue displaying them voluntarily on their online platforms.

The BIR also clarified that no penalties will be imposed solely for failure to display the registration seal badge during the suspension period.

The agency said the review aims to simplify tax compliance while protecting taxpayers’ personal information. / KOC