Birds in the city: Mysteries, risks and our role in urban wildlife

Moreover, the wires provide a convenient resting spot for birds, particularly in areas devoid of tall trees or vegetation. Surprisingly, in some regions, the presence of power lines has facilitated the expansion of certain bird species into desert and prairie environments where suitable perches are scarce.

Although it might seem strange at first, thinking about things like safety, convenience and habitat availability helps us understand why this happens.

Swiftlets

The birds perched on power lines in these areas are identified by the DENR as swiftlets. According to BirdForum, an online birding community, the Philippine Swiftlet (Aerodramus amelis) has two recognized subspecies: A. a. amelis found in various regions including Luzon, Mindoro, Cebu, Bohol and Mindanao, and A. a. palawanensis primarily found in Palawan.

These subspecies were previously classified under the Uniform Swiftlet or treated as a monotypic species called Aerodramus palawanensis, also known as the Palawan Swiftlet.

In Palawan, locals refer to them as “Balinsasayaw,” nesting in caves and foraging in surrounding forests. The Balinsasayaw Festival in El Nido celebrates their environmental and economic significance. In Cebu, they are called “sayaw.”

Swiftlets inhabit various habitats, from forests to coastlines and islands, thriving in both lowland and highland regions. They feed by capturing insects mid-flight, often forming large flocks and mingling with other swift species in low-altitude landscapes throughout the day. These birds create edible nests from a gelatinous secretion, highly valued for their culinary and medicinal uses.

Risk

Many wonder whether the hanging wires in downtown Cebu streets pose an electrocution risk to birds. Interestingly, birds are not good conductors of electricity. Their bodies do not provide a path for electricity to flow through.

Birds can perch on power lines without getting shocked because their bodies and the wire have the same electrical potential. However, if a bird were to touch both a wire and the ground or a utility pole connected to the ground simultaneously, electrons in the wire could pass through the bird, potentially leading to electrocution.

While this danger is uncommon for smaller bird species, larger birds may occasionally encounter this risk.

Harm

In an interview with microbiologist Christian Calumpang, the transmission of diseases may occur more rapidly in urban areas due to higher bird densities and congregations.

“The presence of Philippine Swiftlets may increase microbial diversity and abundance through their droppings,” Calumpang said.

Highlighting the diverse ecological roles of birds within ecosystems, Calumpang emphasized their functions as predators, pollinators, scavengers, seed dispersers, seed predators and ecosystem engineers.

“The gathering of birds in Colon may lead to fluctuations in microbial species, indicating both decreases and increases. Additionally, birds have a greater capacity than insects to disperse matter — whether biotic or abiotic — due to their ability to cover greater distances,” Calumpang said.

Research from Arizona State University suggests that urbanization has introduced challenges for birds, including increased stress from factors like noise and pollution, weakening their immune systems and making them more vulnerable to parasites.

However, cities also offer abundant food sources for birds, such as insects attracted to streetlights and bird feeders in yards, leading to large concentrations of birds in urban areas and facilitating parasite transmission.

Reminder

According to pest control experts at Champion Pest Control, birds transfer diseases through fecal matter, feathers and nests. Dry bird droppings can crumble into fine particles potentially containing pathogens, which may be inhaled, especially before storms. Birds can contaminate uncovered food with bacteria and viruses from droppings, and drinking contaminated water can also lead to infection. Handling dead birds without protection can transmit diseases, and insects that bite birds can carry diseases to humans.

While swiftlets, like many other birds, can potentially carry diseases, they are not typically associated with transmitting diseases to humans. The main species that carry the most diseases are sparrows, pigeons, gulls or egrets and starlings. However, they may harbor pathogens or parasites that could pose health risks to other birds or animals. It’s essential to handle all wildlife, including swiftlets, with caution and take appropriate hygiene measures to minimize the risk of disease transmission.

As we marvel at the beauty of birds in our cities, let us also embrace our responsibility to protect and preserve their habitats. By fostering environments that support biodiversity and minimize harm, the next generations can still enjoy watching birds flying around town.

Remember, it’s not just about looking at birds. It’s about knowing we’re all connected in nature and taking care of the world around us.