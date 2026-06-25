Bisaya film ‘A Quiet Bloom’ explores love, identity, healing through a Cebuano lens

A new Cebuano feature film is set to join the growing wave of regional cinema seeking to tell stories rooted in local experiences while tackling universal themes of love, family and self-discovery.

“A Quiet Bloom,” a romantic comedy-drama directed by Drae Cerna and Yamie Cerna, follows two women brought together by circumstance as they navigate personal struggles, family expectations and the vulnerability that comes with being truly seen.

Set in Cebu and told through a mix of Cebuano, English, and Tagalog, the film centers on Iris, a marketing specialist who returns home only to find herself once again confronted by the pressures of an overly traditional mother determined to see her married. Seeking refuge after a heated argument, Iris finds herself at a flower café owned by Hyacinth, a warm and free-spirited entrepreneur carrying wounds of her own.

What begins as a practical arrangement — Wi-Fi access in exchange for marketing assistance — slowly develops into a deeper connection. Through late-night conversations, motorcycle rides, and shared dreams, the two women build a relationship that challenges them to confront fears, insecurities and questions about acceptance.

As their romance blossoms, differences emerge. While Hyacinth openly embraces their relationship, Iris struggles with the expectations imposed by her family, creating tensions that force both women to examine what commitment truly means.

For the filmmakers, however, “A Quiet Bloom” is about more than romance.

The project was conceived as a story that, while centered on queer experiences, speaks to broader themes that resonate across audiences. Questions of identity, belonging, healing, and familial expectations remain familiar regardless of background, making the film’s emotional journey universally relatable.

At the same time, the production reflects the growing movement to amplify regional voices within Philippine cinema. By telling a queer love story within a distinctly Cebuano setting, the filmmakers hope to contribute to conversations on representation while highlighting the richness of stories that exist outside Metro Manila.

Leading the cast are Victoria Ingram as Iris and Leigh Sunga as Hyacinth, joined by Joan Flores, Floie Spearson, Zidine Fernan, Jan Echavarria and Marsha Borres.

The film is executive produced by Sean Red Fernan, directed by Drae Cerna and Yamie Cerna, and written by Yamie Cerna.

Released this month, “A Quiet Bloom” joins a growing number of Bisaya productions helping redefine what Philippine cinema can look like — local in language and setting, yet universal in heart. / PR S